CM Stalin Insists Tamil Nadu Govt Will Call Centre 'Union Government'; Cites Constitution

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the state government would continue to refer to the Centre as the 'Union Government' and not as 'central government'. Addressing the state Assembly on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin noted that it wasn't a 'social crime' to refer to the Centre as the 'Union government' and justified it citing that the line 'India shall be a union of states' was present in the first line of the Constitution. Pointing out that the union of states is what led to the formation of the Union government, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted that the DMK had identified India as the 'Indian Union' in its election manifesto in the year 1957 and stated that the party had continued to do so since then.

Quoting the speech of CN Annadurai from January 25, 1963, CM Stalin said that political sovereignty was upheld by the people, as per the Constitution and that legal sovereignty was divided between the federal union and its constituents. He also cited Rajaji on 'discarding excessive interference from the Centre' and 'Samashti' - the word coined by poet Ma Po Si to note that there was no harm in using 'Union government' and that they would continue to do so.

'Using Union government not a social evil': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

('India in the Constitution Union Of States is defined as India is made up of states. Federal philosophy is contained in the word. That’s why we use - we use - we keep using,' Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wrote on Twitter)

Tamil Nadu government to pass resolution against Farm Laws

Calling it 'against the interests of the farmer' and 'threatening minorities', the Tamil Nadu government announced to oppose three new farm bills and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) respectively in the upcoming budget session. The announcement was made by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who spoke at the assembly on Tuesday and informed about the decision to the 234-member assembly, which has four MLAs from the BJP. Earlier in June the Chief Minister had met with PM Modi to demand the withdrawal of farm laws.

"So, a resolution against the farm laws will be passed in the upcoming budget session. It will be done to show the Tamil Nadu government’s clear stance against the farm bills and to protest against the Union government’s decision,” said CM Stalin.

Prior to the announcement of protest against CAA and farm bills, Chief Minister Stalin had issued a press release on Tuesday seeking support of eight states including Goa, Karnataka, AP, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry, proposing that all the Coastal States and Union Territories object to the new Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021. He also urged all the CMs to take joint action to prevent any alleged move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.