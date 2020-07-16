CM Uddhav Should Take Responsibility: Victim's Kin Won't Let Govt Off On Open Drain Deaths

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has put up a notice stating that the citizens must ensure the safety of their own children and must keep a check on them so they don't fall in open drains. The richest civic body put up the banner outside both the entrances of a Goregaon Chawl after numerous reports came up of the children falling in the boreholes in large numbers.

'Take some responsibility'

Along with a notice which has been put outside Bharatbhai Chawl in Goregaon East, the BMC has given a reminder to the locals about the accident last year that claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy after he fell into a manhole. The one and a half year boy Divyansh Singh, lost his life last year on July 10, after he fell into a drain.

Divyansh's father, Suraj Singh, speaking to Republic TV on Thursday said, "I came to know about this banner when one of my friends sent me this. We feel bad to see such banners. The government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray should focus on this and take some responsibility. These people do what they want to do. They should take care of the citizens. I just want to say this."

According to media reports, the angry local residents have torn apart the poster. They added that Mumbai’s stormwater drainage network comprises 3,033 sq km of major and minor nullahs, box drains, roadside open drains and closed pipe drains. According to BMC, there are 30,208 water entrances across an area of 437.71 sq km

