CM Uddhav Asks PM For Separate Maharashtra COVID Vaccination App; Claims CoWIN Glitches

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday seeking the Centre’s permission for a separate mobile application for COVID-19 vaccination in the state. The CM said he received complaints of frequent glitches in CoWIN platform, which is used to register for vaccination.

Seeing the sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register for vaccination nationally, there is a fear about the app malfunctioning or crashing, as it did on day 1 of registration for the 18-44 age group, Thackeray wrote in the letter. It is important to note that on day 1 of registration, Maharashtra had barely opened any slots for that age-group.

“We, therefore, propose either a separate app developed by the states where the data can be shared with the Union Ministry of Health or on CoWIN app for each state,” he added.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday introduced a new 4-digit security code feature in the CoWIN app after several users complained about receiving notification of vaccine dose administered to them, even if they missed their appointments made on the portal. The '4 digit security code' will minimize errors for online bookings/appointments from May 8, the Ministry said.

PM Modi praises Maharashtra's efforts to fight COVID-19

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the COVID-19 situation in the state and praised the state's efforts to fight the pandemic.

According to a statement from the CMO, the Prime Minister enquired about Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation and said that the state was fighting a good battle against the second wave. Thackeray informed PM Modi about the state’s preparations to face a possible third wave of the deadly virus.

Maharashtra is among the ten states reporting 71.81% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 54,022 new infections, 37,386 recoveries, and 898 deaths, as per the State health department. Out of this, Mumbai alone reporter 3,039 new Coronavirus cases, 4,052 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.