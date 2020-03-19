The Debate
CM Uddhav Declares War Against Coronavirus; Says "stay Home" As Maharashtra Cases Reach 49

General News

Declaring a war against Coronavirus, Maharashtra chief minister in a brief televised address urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes.

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai |

Declaring a war against Coronavirus, Maharashtra chief minister in a brief televised address urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of the virus. In an appeal, he repeatedly emphasised on the need to follow instructions. The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state

He said, "We are fighting a war against Coronavirus. We are giving you certain instructions, please follow these measures. At this time, our jawans, doctors, medical staff, police officials, government officials are risking their lives to fight this virus." "We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary traveling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome. People shouldn't step out of their homes. All mass gatherings should be dispersed," the Maharashtra CM said. 

READ| Uddhav Thackeray urges people to not panic amid rising coronavirus cases, list steps taken

The Shiv Sena chief further said that the crisis was 'foreign' and that it came to India. The coronavirus outbreak, that first originated in China's Wuhan, has killed over 8,900 people and infected over 219,000 across 157 countries and territories.

"This was not the crisis that was developed in our country, this was a foreign crisis that has come to our country. It is my only request that please follow the instructions given by the state government. There is a need for trust. It is our responsibility to take off the load from the system. Do not increase the load for the doctors. A crisis is a caste and religion agnostic, if we are united in the fight against the crisis, we will overcome it," Uddhav Thackeray said. 

Coronavirus in Maharashtra 

Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said. While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.

"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49- year-old," an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reduce public transport commuter count by at least 50% as part of measures to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing. 

READ| CM Uddhav confirms 'all malls in Maharashtra shut till March 31' amid Coronavirus scare

READ| 'Proxy CM': Fadnavis claims Ajit Pawar ran the show during Assembly session, mocks Uddhav

(With PTI inputs) 

