CM Uddhav Thackeray Relaxes COVID Restrictions In Maharashtra; Shops Now Open Till 8 Pm

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a relaxation in the COVID restrictions in Maharashtra. Stating that the shops will now be permitted to remain open till 8:00 pm instead of 4:00 pm in the districts where COVID cases have been reduced, the Maharashtra Chief Minister added that the restrictions will continue in those districts, where the infection is still on the rise.

Meanwhile, the districts, in which the restrictions continue to be imposed include, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Maharashtra relaxes COVID restrictions

The modification in the existing COVID-19 restrictions are mentioned below:

l) AII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops remain closed on Sundays.

2) All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of the exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

3) All Government and Private Offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

4) The offices that can function through working from home should continue to do so.

5) All agricultural activity, Civil Works, Industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

6) Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, Hair Cutting salons, beauty parlours, Spa's can remain open without the use of air-conditioners and with 50Yo capacity till 8 PM on weekdays and till 3 PM on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays.

7) All cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

8) All places of worship in the State will remain closed till further orders.

9) The orders of the State Education Department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable for schools and colleges.

l0) All restaurants will remain open with 50% seating capaciry till 4 PM on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID l9 protocols. Parcel and Takeaway to be allowed as is allowed currently.

I l) Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM.

12) In order to avoid crowding, restrictions imposed on birthday celebration, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.

l3) All COVID 19 protocols - use of masks, social distancing etc. to be scrupulously followed across the State by all the citizens. Failure in stringent adherence to the same will result in action on the defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Act and Section 1860 ofthe Indian Penal Code.

14) Non-essential shops to operate till 10 pm on all days

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra so far has recorded over 63,10,194 positive cases, out of which, 60,94,896 people have successfully recovered and 1,32,948 have died. As per the latest report from the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 6,479 new cases, 4,110 fresh recoveries and 157 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total active number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 82,350.

