CM Uddhav Thackeray To Dahi Handi Organisers Amid COVID: 'Give Citizens' Health Priority'

Even as the festival of Dahi Handi, also known as Gokulashtami, is around the corner, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked organisers to undertake social and health-related activities, instead of organising festival celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The development comes in as CM Thackeray held a meet through video conferencing with members of Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS), the umbrella body of Govinda pathaks in the state. In the meeting, he appealed to these groups to stay away from celebrations.

Gokulashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, wherein as a symbolic gesture to the deity an earthen pot filled with dahi (yoghurt), or other milk-based delicacies, is kept at a height for Govinda pathaks to make a human pyramid and attempt to reach or break the pot. The festival is largely celebrated across the country, with various political parties in Maharashtra organising Dahi Handi programmes and announcing a reward for Govindas, who break the pots.

Maharashtra CM prioritises health over festivals

“In order to save the lives of the people, priority needs to be given to their health, we should set aside festivals for a while. Show humanity and send a message to the world that Maharashtra will be the first to banish Corona,” said CM Thackeray in a statement. Around two weeks back, mandals and Govinda troupes had met state minister Aaditya Thackeray and requested that the celebrations be allowed on a small scale. They said that they would form small human pyramids of three-four layers, with a limited number of fully vaccinated participants. They had also assured that there would be no involvement of bikes and trucks and no long hours of travel for participation.

Organisers oppose CM's directions

However, after today’s meeting, most of the organisers and Govinda troupes will call off the festivities. On the other hand, there are several organisers who have decided to oppose the stance put forth by the government, wherein they have said that they will continue with the celebrations, among whom are Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam, both of whom are big-ticket Dahi Handi organisers. “We will go ahead with the celebrations as planned, we do not accept the decision taken by consulting some mandals, who are not even recognised. Why is Shiv Sena being selective in its approach, when some events take place, that time they aren’t worried about Corona,” said Jadhav, Thane Palghar MNS chief. However, this isn’t the first such instance when Dahi Handi celebrations have been called off. Last year as well, several mandals decided to not hold celebrations because of the COVID-19 scare.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: guidelines

In the state of Maharashtra, guidelines have been issued for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well, wherein the height of Ganesha idols have been restricted to up to four feet for public places. While those in homes have been limited to two feet.

(Image Credits - Twitter)