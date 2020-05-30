CM Vijay Rupani Announces 'Unlock-1' Relaxations For Gujarat To 'restore Normalcy'

After a ministerial meeting took place at the chief minister's residence in Gandhinagar, Vijay Rupani came out to do a Facebook live and declared several relaxations for the state of Gujarat — a few minutes after the MHA guidelines were made public.

While the state has reported at least 15,256 COVID-19 cases (as of May 30), the administration has made several relaxations in lockdown 5.0 and also called it 'Unlock-1', claiming that now the entire efforts will be made in restoring normalcy. While addressing the citizens of Gujarat via social media, CM Rupani gave a disclaimer and said that the idea is to let people get back to their jobs and boost the economic activity of the state. But, also remember that there is a pandemic that we are all collectively fighting against, he said.

Relaxations for non-containment zones

While several relaxations were made, one point was stressed upon and said that the containment zones will see no big changes. Only essential shops and services will be functional in containment zones for a specific time period. But for the rest of the non-containment zones, several relaxations were made.

From Monday onwards, public transport will be available for people. ST buses and city buses in Ahmedabad will be allowed to function at 50% capacity. Private vehicles were being allowed at 1+2 capacity but bigger vehicles will be allowed to be functional at 1+3 capacity but it is to be made sure that social distancing is maintained even then. Peculiarly, two-wheelers were allowed with only one rider but now a pillion rider is also allowed but only for family members.

The shops which were allowed to be opened alternatively with odd and even numbers will now be allowed altogether and the time for the same is extended until 7 pm. The MHA guidelines have stated that night curfew would be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am and hence the shop timings are made keeping that in mind as well. Banks will also be allowed to function in both – containment and non-containment zones. Most of all, government offices will be allowed to be opened from Monday onwards.

Vijay Rupani also stated that a bifurcation and a list of containment zones will be made by Sunday evening and from Monday onwards, all these measures will be implemented.

