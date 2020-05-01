CM Yediyurappa Appeals To Migrant Workers In Karnataka To Stay Back Amid COVID-19

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay back and co-operate with it in resuming economic activities once the Centre issues further directions.

"It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union Government," Yediyurappa said in a release issued by the CMO.

READ | Karnataka To Have 60 Labs For COVID-19 By End Of May

Intends to resume economic activities soon

He said that the COVID-19 situation in India is much better than in other countries because of people's cooperation and shared intention to resume economic activities soon.

"The government has already held a meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industry in this regard. The government has also appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," CM Yediyurappa stated.

After allowing some activities outside the containment zone from April 23, Yeddiyurappa had on Thursday announced that all industrial activities will be allowed to resume across the state in all areas except containment zones from May 4.

READ | 11 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Karnataka; Total Rises To 576

Coronavirus outbreak

Karnataka has reported a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases as compared to other big States. 576 people have been confirmed with the disease of which 229 patients have recovered and 21 have died. Nationwide, 35,043 cases have been reported so far, of which 8,889 have recovered while 1,147 have died. The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus is due to end on May 3.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo)

READ | Karnataka Allows Resuming All Industrial Activities Outside Containment Zones From May 4

READ | Karnataka govt allows one-time movement of stranded people