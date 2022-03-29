CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses UP Assembly; Vows To Develop 'new Uttar Pradesh' | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who created history by becoming the first CM to be reelected after completing a full term in over three decades in UP, addressed the 18th Uttar Pradesh legislature for the first time.

CM Yogi started his address by congratulating the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected and reminded them that veterans like Mata Prasad Pandey and Keshari Nath Tripathi have formerly graced the Assembly with their presence. Adityanath added that he wants to develop a 'new Uttar Pradesh' which will take India forward.

The UP Chief Minister asserted that the members of the Assembly during the elections were playing 'blame games' and accusing each other in order to gain power and added that since now elections are over, the MLAs of the House should positively work towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the people of UP will never accept a 'negative mindset.'

"The ruling party and the Opposition give strength to democracy, it is a way to fulfil the expectations of the people. We, as members of this House have the trust of the people, we can't let this trust turn to distrust at any point," CM Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Chief Minister Adiyanath further said that the world has a lot of expectations from India and similarly, India has a lot of expectations from Uttar Pradesh in every field, and "we the members of the House should try to fulfil them".

It is pertaining to mention that in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections, BJP swept the Assembly and retained power in the state with 255 seats. Some members of the Assembly took oath on Monday, whereas others were sworn in on March 29.

Yogi Adityanath who did not fight the previous legislative Assembly elections and was elected as CM from the Vidhan Parishad, contested this time from the Gorakhpur seat. The incumbent CM has been a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for a record 5 consecutive terms.

SP leader Azam Khan's bail denied

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party party leader Azam Khan's bail plea has been denied yet again, following which the SP leader will not be able to take oath as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Khan is one of the prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh and is also a founding member of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The jailed MLA Azam Khan retained his Rampur seat with a 59.71% vote share.