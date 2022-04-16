CM Yogi Adityanath Asks UP Officials To Stay Vigilant As COVID Cases Surge In NCR Region

In the light of soaring COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday has put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode. As per the official statement, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to take special vigilance while charing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state.

During the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath observed that over the past several days, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact is quite visible in the NCR districts. The UP CM asked officials to conduct sample genome sequencing of patients of Noida and Ghaziabad. He also gave directions for reviewing by communicating with the District Magistrate of Noida and Ghaziabad.

The statement also noted Gautam Budh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and 11 fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad on Saturday. CM Adityanath further asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster/precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults. Precaution doses are reportedly being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

Furthermore, the UP CM asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in the Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said, reported PTI. According to the statement, he also said that awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal district.

366 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

On Friday, the national capital recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called for a meeting on April 20 to review the situation.

Additionally, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that a specific wing or classroom where a COVID-19 case has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. This comes as over five students and staff members of a top private school located in Vasant Kunj tested positive for the virus in the last week, triggering concerns among parents about the safety of their wards and a possible closure of schools again.