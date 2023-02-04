CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Allahabad HC Event On Completion Of 150 Years Of Its Bar Association

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all stakeholders will have to work together to ensure the judiciary is accessible to everyone and the justice delivery is timely and economical.

Adityanath, who was the chief guest at a programme organized on the completion of 150 years of the establishment of the High Court Bar Association, said every citizen of the state comes to Prayagraj with a hope for justice.

The chief minister said the advocate community not only actively participated in the freedom struggle, but also gave leadership to the country.

"The Allahabad High Court has given leadership to the country in every field. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than half of the cases that were settled in Lok Adalats across the country," the CM said.

He said India has got the leadership of the G-20, in the Amrit Kaal, which has been possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said work is being done to build an integrated court building in the state. This work will turn out to be a model for the whole country, Adityanath said.

Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal, judges, advocates along with senior Police and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.