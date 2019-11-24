WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath Attends UP Police Passing Out Parade

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the convocation parade ceremony of UP police held at Dr. B R Ambedkar Police Academy Ground in Moradabad. The Chief Minister lauding the state police and said, 'It is one of the best in the country." He commended it for maintaining law and order during sensitive occasions including the recent Ayodhya verdict. Adityanath was presented a memento by the Director of the Academy after the parade ended. On the occasion, Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh and ADG Rajeev Krishnan, the academy’s director, addressed the probationers and spoke about the achievements of the department and the academy, respectively.