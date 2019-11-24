The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath Attends UP Police Passing Out Parade

General News

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the convocation parade ceremony of state police held at Dr. B R Ambedkar Police Academy Ground in Moradabad

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the convocation parade ceremony of UP police held at Dr. B R Ambedkar Police Academy Ground in Moradabad. The Chief Minister lauding the state police and said, 'It is one of the best in the country." He commended it for maintaining law and order during sensitive occasions including the recent Ayodhya verdict. Adityanath was presented a memento by the Director of the Academy after the parade ended. On the occasion, Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh and ADG Rajeev Krishnan, the academy’s director, addressed the probationers and spoke about the achievements of the department and the academy, respectively.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG