COVID-19: UP CM Directs Officials To Identify Those Who Didn’t Receive ₹1,000 Relief Money

As the nation grapples with the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus with the labourers and daily wage earners suffering the most due to economic crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to identify daily wagers in urban and rural areas who have not received Rs 1,000 relief money from the government.

The UP government had earlier decided to transfer Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of registered daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and porters through RTGS for their daily sustenance amid the testing times of the economic crisis due to the lockdown. The state government has so far distributed close to Rs 237 crores to nearly 24 lakh labourers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government has made arrangements to give food grains to labourers, daily wage earners, and destitute under Vishvakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Ration without documents or ID

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday had announced that all those who need food and ration will be provided with the essentials even if they do not carry an identification card. Adityanath had directed all officials to ensure that food is distributed to those in need and all migrants even if they do not possess an Aadhar card or a ration card. The decision was taken keeping in mind the thousands of migrants who were left homeless and without basic necessities after the lockdown was announced more than three weeks ago.

However, the UP CM has warned of legal action against those who hide Coronavirus symptoms. The state police even held a campaign against those who are hiding the symptoms and an intensive two-day campaign has been ordered by DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi. The initiative is to identify the maximum number of cases and to quarantine those who test positive.

Earlier last week, the Uttar Pradesh government began imposing stricter measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to ensure smooth supply of essentials in the wake of lockdown extension till May 3. In a meeting held earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that special attention will be paid to provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are treating and taking care of COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of state COVID-19 fund.