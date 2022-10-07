CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Make Uttar Pradesh Pothole-free By November 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to run a massive campaign for pothole-free roads in the state to boost ease of movement. The Chief Minister has ordered relevant state government departments to make a comprehensive plan in this regard.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was convened wherein CM Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), which will be held in Lucknow from Saturday. CM also gave necessary directions regarding the pothole-free campaign.

"Better connectivity is the vehicle of progress. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, unprecedented work has been done in this field in the last five years. Today there is good road connectivity to remote villages. There is a network of excellent roads till the border areas benefitting the people of the state directly,” a statement from the official release read.

'Make Uttar Pradesh pothole-free by Nov 15': CM Yogi directs officials

Along with the construction of the road, its maintenance should also be taken care of, the Yogi government said while speaking about the necessity to repair roads from time to time. As the rainy season is in its final stages, road repair works and pothole-clearing can be done now, the UP government said, according to the official release.

Directing all the departments related to road construction including PWD, Urban Development, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Planning, Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Sugarcane Development, and Industrial Development to prepare a comprehensive plan with regard to road repair works, CM Yogi ordered departments concerned to make pothole-free UP by November 15.

"It is necessary to have good roads in industrial areas and agricultural market areas. Special attention should be given to this. This campaign to rid roads of potholes should be completed by November 15," the official statement said.

Further, it was also stated that better connectivity is the right of everyone. In cases of negligence or substandard roads, accountability should be fixed with a policy of zero tolerance, the statement added.

'Make IRC convention unforgettable for the delegates'

CM Yogi also gave directions to the government officials to complete all the preparation work for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) that will be held from October 08, in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ministers of the Government of India will have a dignified presence in the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held from October 8, hosted by Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 1500 representatives of national and international organizations/companies involved in road construction are going to participate. All the preparations should be completed on time to make this convention unforgettable for the delegates," the statement read.

(With inputs from ANI)