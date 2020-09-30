CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UP Govt To Issue Press Releases in Sanskrit Too; First One Out

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it compulsory for the State Information Department to disseminate press releases and other information in the Sanskrit language along with English, Hindi and Urdu. As per the latest tweet by the CMO, all the information will be issued in Sanskrit. Along with the tweet, the CMO handle also shared the copy of the press release of the September 26 COVID-19 meeting in Sanksrit.

"As per CM Yogi Adityanath's directions, press releases will also be issued henceforth in Sanskrit. Press release of CM's daily meeting on the Covid situation is also issued here," the tweet reads.

Lauding CM Yogi's decision to release information in Sankrit language as well, UP Minister Mohsin Raza said, "The Sanskrit language symbolises our culture and traditions. Even in the past, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar recommended Sanskrit to be recognised as an official language." Currently, the whole nation needs to stand together and inclusion of Sanskrit by the Information Department to issue press release and other information will act as a glue to bind not just the state but the whole country in the future, he added. Earlier the State Information Department used English, Hindi and Urdu to issue press release.

According to a senior official in the information department, all the major press notes along with CM Yogi's speeches will now be released in Sanskrit. This initiative will be monitored by the two senior officials in the department. Given the fact that there are many Urdu newspapers in Uttar Pradesh, the government had started to issue data and press notes in the Urdu language as well.

The decision to release information in Sanskrit was taken in June 2019, but somehow the practise could not be continued. The officials from the CMO said that now two senior officials have been dedicated for the same. They will review all the press releases and the other information in Sanskrit.

Uttar Pradesh's battle against COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase rapidly, Uttar Pradesh has been taking many steps to fight against the pandemic. Earlier this week, the government announced that 3 new COVID-19 test labs have been set up in the state. Currently, there are 53,953 active Coronavirus cases in the state.

