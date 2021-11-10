Last Updated:

CM Yogi Adityanath Flags-off Kanpur Metro Trial Run; 'Only State With Metro In 5 Cities'

"Uttar Pradesh will be the only state to have metro connectivity across five cities," CM Yogi Adityanath said as he officially started metro trials in Kanpur

UP polls

IMAGE: PTI


In a key development in Uttar Pradesh, on November 10, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the trial run of Kanpur metro to enhance connectivity in the state. While addressing the inauguration, CM Yogi admitted that the development should have happened earlier but previous 'corrupt' regimes did not take it up. 

"Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction was completed in less than two years, setting a new record," CM Yogi said. 

Metro in five cities of Uttar Pradesh 

Claiming that the city will be connected via metro rail within a span of a month or month and a half, CM Yogi, seemingly proud, stated that Uttar Pradesh is set to become the country's first state to boast metro rail connectivity in five of its cities.

"Metro will be available and Kanpur will be perceived as public transport based city and metro city. This will also support climate change measures as public transport will be utilised,' CM Yogi said. 

"Uttar Pradesh will be the only state to have metro connectivity across five cities. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, thank you for advancing the assignment despite COVID-19," he added.

CM Yogi, during his Kanpur tour, inspected the facilities available at the platform and take a trip through the metro to check the arrangements available inside the coaches. 

Kanpur Metro corridor

Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project. The first corridor runs from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km while the second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra. 

By improvising civic facilities and slowing down the day-to-day commuting woes of the common man, each metro train will have three coaches with a capacity of transporting 974 passengers at a time. 

"Under the first corridor, the first section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel has been completed. There are a total of 9 metro stations in this section," a press release had stated. 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Kanpur Metro services will kick-start months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The state of UP is geared for the upcoming elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 UP polls. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP had secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats, respectively. 

