CM Yogi Adityanath Greets People At 400th Prakash Purab Programme Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his tributes to the ninth of ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion, Guru Tegh Bahadur Maharaj, to celebrate the 400th Prakash Parv programme. Addressing the Sikh community present at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Adityanath recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement last year to celebrate December 26 as Children's Day (Veer Bal Diwas) in India to honour the brave children of the country.

He added, "Children's day is an inspiration for our new generation and they did not get the respect they should have. Today we are progressing in terms of technology a lot, but we should not forget that history is ours."

"The history of Sikh Gurus tells the glorious story of India's victory." Elaborating on the endeavours of Sikh rulers, he praised Maharaja Ranjit Singh for enhancing the beauty of the Kashi Vishwanath temple by proving gold plates. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Sikh leaders believed in religion."

"Guru Tegh Bahadur fought for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits, challenged the Mugal emperor Aurangzeb and refused to accept Islam, despite atrocities," he said, adding, "he sacrificed himself to save the country and its religion."

"The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and his sahibzaads can never be forgotten," Yogi Adityanath added while addressing the Sikh community at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that the tradition of Uttar Pradesh is rich and the work done from Guru Nanak ji to Guru Tegh Bahadur to Guru Gobind Singh ji will continue. He also assured the community that we will keep organising such events to remember the works of Sikh Gurus.

He also said that despite the fact that Gurmukhi language is difficult to learn, it should be added in the curriculum.