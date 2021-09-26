CM Yogi Adityanath Inducts 7 New Faces In UP Cabinet Ahead Of Crucial 2022 Polls

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expanded his state cabinet. The new faces also include the former Indian National Congress leader who was once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. The Brahmin leader joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June.

Jitin Prasada, Paltu Ram, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Sanjeev Kumar, Sangita Balwant, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik were inducted into the State Cabinet. The oaths were administered by Governor Anandi Ben Patel. With this, the strength of ministers in Uttar Pradesh went up to 60. Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khateek and Paltu Ram are from Scheduled Castes (SC), while Dharmvir Singh, DR Sangita Balwant and Chatrapal Gangwar are from the Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities.

Congratulating new minister, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the new members who joined the Uttar Pradesh cabinet today. I have full faith that your energy, commitment, experience and public support will prove helpful in realizing the resolve of 'Antyodaya'. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure."

आज उत्तर प्रदेश मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल हुए सभी नए सदस्यों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपकी ऊर्जा, प्रतिबद्धता, अनुभव एवं जन पक्षधरता ‘अंत्योदय’ के संकल्प को साकार करने में सहयोगी सिद्ध होगी।



आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल हेतु अनंत मंगलकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 26, 2021

Earlier there was speculation that Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party with whom BJP has announced pre-poll alliance will be inducted into the cabinet. Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Ranu Maurya's name was also doing round. The two have not been accommodated.

UP Polls 2022

BJP will fight crucial 2022 UP polls under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Ahead of elections, several fronts have been formed to challenge the ruling saffron party. While AIMIM has joined an alliance of smaller political parties that includes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, Rashtriya Uday Party and others; parties like Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party have also announced their plans to contest UP polls. Congress is aggressively campaigning in the state, while SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has asserted that his party will form an alliance with only smaller parties. Mayawati has also confirmed that BSP will fight polls alone in Uttar Pradesh.

Major rejig in fourth BJP-ruled state

Notably, this is the fourth BJP-ruled state where a major rejig is happening after Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. Earlier this month, Bhupendra Patel succeeded Vijay Rupani as Gujarat Chief Minister and the entire state cabinet was changed subsequently.

In Uttarakhand, BJP changed the Chief Minister three times. Current CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had taken the charge of Tirath Singh Rawat. He got the top seat after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as CM. In Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai succeeded BS Yediyurappa.

