CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects COVID-19 Centre In UP's Gonda, Interacts With Officials

Amid the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inspected the COVID-19 centre in the state's Gonda district. Earlier, Adityanath held several meetings with the officials in Uttar Pradesh to review the Coronavirus situation in the state. On his visit to the COVID-19 Centre, the UP CM was seen interacting with the authorities there. His visit comes after recovering from COVID-19.

Yogi Adityanath inspects COVID-19 Centre in Gonda district

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh CM is visiting all districts in the state to take stock of the situation. In addition, he is also taking stock of the situation and checking the availability of medical supplies and essentials. Reports further stated that Adityanath will visit two more districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday to review the Coronavirus situation there. Apart from this, Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the officials to ensure that preparations are made in case of a third wave of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier, Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9 formed by the state government to tackle to second wave of the pandemic. Moreover, he also focused on the looming issue of black fungus (Mucormycosis) in the state.

"Black fungus infection is seen in certain people in the post-COVID stage. In many districts, infected patients are under treatment. In consultation with the State Level Health Expert Committee, complete arrangements should be made for the treatment of people affected by black fungus. Ensure adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of black fungus in all districts." he added

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

With 234 more coronavirus-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 19,209, while 4,844 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,69,891. Of the new deaths, Jhansi recorded 21 fatalities, followed by Lucknow 18, Varanasi 15, Ayodhya 14, Agra 11, and 10 each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur-Khiri, and Basti.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, state capital Lucknow reported 301 cases, Meerut 297, Saharanpur 264, Varanasi 245 and Gorakhpur 201. In the past 24 hours, 14,086 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,65,802.