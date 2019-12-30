The Debate
After Priyanka Vadra's 'Saffron' Jibe, Yogi Adityanath Defends The Usage Of Punishment

General News

On Dec 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress General Secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘Saffron’ remark in Lucknow

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Monday, December 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress General Secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘Saffron’ remark. The official Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath’s office stated that the CM had sacrificed everything to adorn the saffron dress for the service of the people. Moreover, it was stressed that the saffron dress represented the welfare of people and the development of the nation.  

Read: Backing Rioters, Priyanka Vadra Issues Message To Yogi Adityanath On Meaning Of 'Saffron'

UP CM slams politics of appeasement

In a harsh rebuke to Vadra, Adityanath’s Office observed that anyone attempting to create an obstacle in the UP CM’s struggle would be punished. Thereafter, the dynastic politics of the Congress General Secretary was highlighted. Furthermore, it contended that individuals who practised the politics of appeasement could not comprehend what constituted people’s welfare.  

Read: CRPF IG Intelligence Speaks To Republic TV On Priyanka Gandhi Security Breach Controversy

Priyanka Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the alleged atrocities perpetrated on people by the state police. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

Read: Punjab CM Slams Yogi Govt Over Alleged Assault On Priyanka Gandhi By UP Police

Read: CRPF Statement Lays Bare How Priyanka Vadra Flouted Security; Rubbishes Congress Claims

