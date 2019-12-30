After Priyanka Vadra's 'Saffron' Jibe, Yogi Adityanath Defends The Usage Of Punishment

On Monday, December 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress General Secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘Saffron’ remark. The official Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath’s office stated that the CM had sacrificed everything to adorn the saffron dress for the service of the people. Moreover, it was stressed that the saffron dress represented the welfare of people and the development of the nation.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने भगवा लोक सेवा के लिए धारण किया है ।



सब कुछ त्याग कर।



वे न केवल भगवा धारण करते हैं, बल्कि उसका प्रतिनिधित्व भी करते हैं।



भगवा वेशभूषा लोक कल्याण और राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए है और योगी जी उस पथ के पथिक हैं।#भगवा_में_लोक_कल्याण — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 30, 2019

UP CM slams politics of appeasement

In a harsh rebuke to Vadra, Adityanath’s Office observed that anyone attempting to create an obstacle in the UP CM’s struggle would be punished. Thereafter, the dynastic politics of the Congress General Secretary was highlighted. Furthermore, it contended that individuals who practised the politics of appeasement could not comprehend what constituted people’s welfare.

संन्यासी की लोक सेवा और जन कल्याण के निरंतर जारी यज्ञ में जो भी बाधा उत्पन्न करेगा उसे दण्डित होना ही पड़ेगा।



विरासत में राजनीति पाने वाले और देश को भुला कर तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने वाले लोक सेवा का अर्थ क्या समझेंगे ?#भगवा_में_लोक_कल्याण — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 30, 2019

Priyanka Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the alleged atrocities perpetrated on people by the state police. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Saffron denotes Hinduism; does not reflect violence, 'revenge': Priyanka Gandhi 's jibe at Adityanath — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2019

