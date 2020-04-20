UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Not Attend Father's Funeral, Says '23 Cr People Depend On Me'

Expressing sorrow at his father's demise, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, tweeted that he was deeply saddened by his passing away. Describing his father - Anand Singh Bisht, as the inspiration of honesty, selflessness, he said that he had inculcated those habits since his childhood. Expressing his inability to meet his father at his final moments, he said that he refrained to do so as 23 crore Uttar Pradesh citizens were dependent on him in the Coronavirus war. He added, 'Will go to visit after lockdown'.

पूज्य पिताजी के कैलाशवासी होने पर मुझे भारी दुःख एवं शोक है।



वह मेरे पूर्वाश्रम के जन्मदाता हैं।



जीवन में ईमानदारी, कठोर परिश्रम एवं नि:स्वार्थ भाव से लोक मंगल के लिए समर्पित भाव के साथ कार्य करने का संस्कार बचपन में उन्होंने मुझे दिया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

अंतिम क्षणों में पिताजी के दर्शन की हार्दिक इच्छा थी, परंतु वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई को उत्तर प्रदेश की 23 करोड़ जनता के हित में आगे बढ़ाने के कर्तव्यबोध के कारण मैं दर्शन न कर सका। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

Adityanath had confirmed that he would not be attending his father's funeral abiding by the rules of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Yogi Adiyanath paid his respects to his father in a letter and stated that he would not take part in the last rites of his father which will be held on April 21 in Delhi, adding that he would only be able to do so after the lockdown ends. He also urged his family to keep the last rites limited to a few people following the rules of the lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anand Singh Bisht - Adityanath's 89-year-old father passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at 10.44 am on Monday. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been on ventilation since March 13. He passed away due to multiple organ failure in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). An official said CM Yogi Adityanath was chairing a COVID-19 meeting when he was informed of his father’s demise.

