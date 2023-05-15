CM Yogi Adityanath Performs 'Annaprashan' For Daughter Of Divyang Sweeper In Gorakhpur

The daughter of a sweeper who is differently-abled, received the 'annaprashan' (rice ceremony) on Monday from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, the UP Chief Minister held a janta durbar in Gorakhpur and the sweeper, Vivek Sharma, came to the durbar to request the CM for the ritual, ANI reported.

The Chief Minister, who also serves as the gorakshpeethadhishwar, or chief priest of the Gorakhnath Temple, performed the 'annaprashan' ritual for Vivek Sharma and his wife Sandhya's daughter. The chief minister conducted the event to commemorate the baby's first food other than milk. He also blessed and wished her well.

"It is a great fortune for us to have our daughter's Annaprashan done by the Chief Minister himself," Vivek said. Vivek, an outsourced sweeper for the Municipal Corporation who suffers from a disabled foot, resides with his family in the employee housing constructed on the Temple grounds.

Vivek also has a son who is three years old. Vivek claimed that on the very day of her birth, he sought a promise from Guru Gorakhnath that Gorakshpeethadhishwar would perform the girl's Annaprashan. The Chief Minister also agreed and fed the kid "kheer" with his own hands, and gave her a blessing.

