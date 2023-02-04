CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'state Is With Census Commission' On Caste-based Census In UP

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the people of India are standing strong with those who are uniting everyone and that the Census Commission of India will take the decision on whether to carry out a caste-based census exercise in the state. He said that the state government will stand with any decision taken by the Census Commission.

When asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's demand for a caste-based census in Uttar Pradesh following the lines of Bihar, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Whatever decision the Census Commission of India takes in this (caste-based census) direction, the state is with them. The Census Commission of India decides the census work."

When asked if caste base census should take place, the UP CM said, “Whatever is in the country's interest, that decision has to be taken by them (Census Commission). Whatever will be their decision, we will stand with them... People of state and country are now standing with those who are uniting everyone and not with those who are dividing.” CM Yogi also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as compared to its huge victory in the 2019 general election.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bihar government started conducting a caste-based survey on January 7. The CM Nitish Kumar government had earlier approved a budgetary outlay of Rs 500 crore for the exercise.

'Sanatan Dharma is India's identity'

On his 'Santan Dharma' remark, CM Yogi said, "I said every nation has its own identity, own soul that gives it life. Accordingly, India’s strength and its life energy are India’s Sanatan Dharma. Santan Dharma never harmed anyone even in a difficult situation."

"It is the power of Sanatan Dharma that we never said it’s mine and that’s yours. We said ‘the whole world is like a family’. This is what Sanatan Dharma is. It cannot be compared with any religion or sect. That’s why I said, India is identified with Sanatan Dharma and we should feel proud of it," CM Yogi added.

He said that Dharma is different from religion. "Everyone has a Dharma. A pen has a Dharma. The dharma of pen is to do karma of writing. Dharma does not mean religion, or prayers and rituals. Those who want to compare Dharma with religion or sect will condemn my statement. But those who know the meaning of Dharma will accept it (my remark)," CM Yogi said.