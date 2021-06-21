CM Yogi Adityanath Sets Target To Vaccinate 10L People Daily From July In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Monday, June 21, briefing about the state's vaccination program. Yogi said that the state will begin vaccinating 6,00,000 people daily from now onwards. He added that the state government has set a goal to vaccinate 10 lakh to 12 lakh people a day from the 1st week of July. UP CM noted that the state is working with its full capacity to vaccinate everyone above 18 by December 2021.

Vaccination drive ramps up in Uttar Pradesh

While addressing the pressers, he noted, "Since January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the vaccination program in the country, the vaccination drive is being run continuously in Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, the work of giving vaccines to all health workers was done. In the second phase, from 1st February, the program of giving vaccination to Corona Warriors on priority basis started."

Giving a brief on vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh, CM yogi said, "After that, the drive to give free vaccines to people above 60 years of age begun. In the fourth phase, the work of giving vaccines to people above the age of 45 years was carried out and after that, from 1st May, a program of giving vaccines to the age group of 18-44 was run. The vaccination drive to vaccine people from 18-44, state governments handled on their own. The Indian government was providing the vaccine to all people above 45 years of age."

Yogi Adityanath briefs on vaccination drive in UP

He added, "But, I would like to express my gratitude to the respected Prime Minister who started giving vaccines to all the people above 18 years of age and today this program has started within the state at more than 7,600 vaccination centres. We have kept the target that 6,00,000 vaccines will be administered daily. And from the first week of July, a target has been set to give 10,00,000 to 12,00,000 vaccinations per day. So that we can provide a protective shield against the Corona pandemic by fully vaccinating every citizen above the age of 18 by December."

While giving an example of a local booth, Yogi said, "Even here you must have seen that only two booths were in operation and now there are 4 working booths in the region. Through all this, the intention is to give free vaccination to more and more people. Everyone, accordingly the state government is taking more steps to fulfil this resolution."

Picture Credit: PTI