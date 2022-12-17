Last Updated:

CM Yogi Adityanath To Felicitate Mathura District Magistrate For Combating Stubble Burning

UP CM

The Mathura District Magistrate will be felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for controlling stubble burning in the district, officials said on Friday.

For the commendable work done in Mathura in preventing stubble burning, District Magistrate Mathura would be felicitated by the chief minister in Lucknow on December 23, they said.

“The state government has selected four districts including Mathura for this honour,” Ashwini Kumar Singh, District Agriculture Officer, said.

He said Mathura hitherto was known for stubble burning.

A total of 1,051 cases of stubble burning were reported in the district in 2018, 464 cases in 2019, 161 in 2020 and 217 cases in 2021, the officials said.

However, in 2022, only 10 cases of stubble burning were recorded, they said.

The “reward and punishment technique” introduced by the DM paid rich dividends, the officials said. 

