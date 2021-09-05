CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Gorakhpur; Will Meet Flood Victims, Distribute Relief Material

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the flood-affected areas in Gorakhpur and distribute the relief material to the affected families. According to the official state reports, more than 300 villages in the Gorakhpur district are affected due to the flood. The CM’s Office released a statement confirming that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Mehripur, Nooruddin Chak, Gorakhpur at 9.30 am. At 10.00 am, he will meet the flood-affected people of Raptinagar and will assist in distributing relief material to them. The CM will also be taking a thorough look at the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the village. Later during the day at 11.45 am, he will be travelling and meeting the flood-affected people of Sarvodaya Inter College and Kauri Ram. He will then talk to the media and distribute relief material at the Flood Relief Centre of VSAP Inter College at 12.50 pm. According to the reports, at 3.00 pm, there will be a review meeting of development work, law and order, COVID management and cleanliness in Varanasi and will attend the enlightened conference at 4.00 pm followed by the Hindustan Samagam program at 5.30 pm. At 9.15 pm, Yogi Adityanath will inspect the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi and will offer prayers.

Earlier, while talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the flood-affected people of Gorakhpur are being provided with ration and that he takes the life of every single citizen very seriously. He further assured the people of Gorakhpur that the UP Government would stand with the people. Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods.

What caused the floods in Gorakhpur?

Earlier this month, the water in Rapti and Rohan rivers rose to dangerous levels and inundating large parts of Gorakhpur city. On September 2, the Rapti river’s water level was at 77.27 meters, which is 2.3 meters above the dangerous level, the district authorities said in an official statement. The Rohan river’s water level was at 84.44 meters, but it quickly receded back to moderate levels. Along with the Gorakhpur, the areas heavily affected by the river water levels are Illahibagh, Basharatpur, Badgo, Chiluatal, Chilmapur and Bahrampu.

