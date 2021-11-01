Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a massive statement on the Taliban and warned the insurgent group against moving towards India. During his address at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are 'feeling disturbed' by the Taliban. However, he also warned that if the insurgent group moves towards India then 'an airstrike is ready'.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India. Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves towards India, an air strike is ready," he said.

Yogi Adityanath hits out at Taliban sympathisers

Earlier in September, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader for expressing their support for Taliban after it took over Kabul. Adityanath attacked SP and said that it is against the interests of women, Hindus and children. He also promised strict action against those backing Taliban which is indulging in anti-national activities. His comments came after Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and his son Mamlukur Rahman Barq who openly praised the terror outfit.

"On one hand, the government resolves that we will not let a riot takes place, we will protect women and we will not let anyone mess around with faith. On the other hand, it is unfortunate that some people who are supporters of the Taliban have been born here. Remember this, Samajwadi Party is anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-Most Backward Castes, anti-Hindu and anti-children. Everyone knows the brutality of the Taliban. Yet, some SP leaders are shamelessly backing the Taliban. We will take strict action against those who support those involved in anti-India and anti-women activities."

In a shocking statement, SP leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq compared the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to people fighting for India's Independence from British rule. He said that the 'Taliban is a force' that did not allow superpowers like United States or Russia to settle in Afghanistan.

"When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country," said Shafiqur Rahman Barq

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against the Sambhal MP under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.

With PTI inputs