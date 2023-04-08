CM Yogi Assures Citizens That Govt. Will Take Care Of Poor Women's Marriage And Treatment Of Patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people that marriage of women coming from poor families would not be delayed, nor treatment of any patient hampered for lack of money.

"Don't worry or panic. The government is ready to help those in need," Adityanath said during a 'Janata Darshan' programme held at the Gorakhnath temple here.

The Chief Minister listened to the problems of about 300 people and assured them that his government's top priority is to solve people's issues. He also directed officers to treat their problems with sensitivity and to resolve them right away, a statement said.

Adityanath also took serious note of the difficulties faced by a woman from Kushinagar in making arrangements for her daughter's marriage due to lack of money and directed officials to provide the benefit of Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana to her.

"The woman should be given full financial support for her daughter's wedding," he said.

When another woman asked him for financial support for the treatment of her husband who has a heart disease, Adityanath asked about the current status of treatment and advised her to get him admitted to a hospital, assuring her that all necessary funds would be made available to her.

He directed the officers to estimate the cost for treatment, and said funds will be released to the concerned hospital as soon as the process is completed.

The CM also spent some time with cows in the early morning in the 'Goseva Kendra' of Gorakhnath temple.