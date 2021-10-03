CM Yogi Calls Lakhimpur Kheri Incident 'unfortunate'; Vows To Punish The Guilty

Taking cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday dubbed it as 'unfortunate'. The BJP leader asserted that the UP government will dig deep and find out what led to the incident. He added that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest when a jeep allegedly ran over protesting farmers when they were trying to protest against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

The incident took place on Tikonia-Banbirpur road where the farmers had gathered to oppose the deputy CM’s visit. The farmers also set two SUVs on fire which allegedly hit them, leaving a number of protesters seriously injured. The SUVs reportedly belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Cause of incident being investigated

UP police’s additional director general (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, along with other senior officials, are present at the spot to control the situation.

"They are investigating the cause of the incident," the Chief Minister further informed, reiterating that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the residents of the area to not believe rumours, and contribute to maintaining peace and calm in the area. He added, "Before jumping to any conclusion, let the police and the administration complete their investigation in the incident."

Opposition demand strict action

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have also condemned the incident and demanded strict action. Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain. "Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- 'Long live Kisan Satyagraha'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also condemned the incident. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the West Bengal CM accused BJP of having an apathy towards the farmers of the country, and announced, "A delegation of 5 AITC MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support."