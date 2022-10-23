CM Yogi Credits PM Modi For Inspiring Deepotsav 6 Years Ago; ‘It's Touching Heights Today’

Addressing a gathering ahead of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the grand Deepotsav celebrations ahead of the festival of lights, Diwali.

The Chief Minister also credited PM Modi for inspiring and motivating the state to start Deepotsav six years ago. Notably, Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi while he was reviewing the ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir.

Thanking PM Modi for his visit to Ayodhya city, CM Yogi said, “The full Ayodhya city is looking excited today with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I welcome him from the deepest of my heart and thank him for attending the event.”

“Deepotsav in Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of PM Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh has now become the festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success,” Adityanath added.

He further spoke about the construction of one of the largest temples of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. "We are lucky to be witnessing India's massive infrastructure growth," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering on PM Modi's historic Ayodhya visit.

Deepotsav 2022

The three-day Deepotsav is finally about to start in a few minutes in the presence of PM Modi. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in Deepotsav celebrations, which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is trying its best to create a Guinness World Record by lighting up 18 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya.

The Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government, beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020, and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record.