CM Yogi defends bulldozer action against mafias, 'should I do aarti'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (July 31) defended the bulldozer actions taken by his government against mafia raj in the state. He mentioned that action should be taken against those who pose obstacles to developments.

"Should I do aarti of those who have illegally grabbed government property? The people of Uttar Pradesh want action against criminals and the mafia," said Adityanath when asked why his government has demolished houses of criminals with bulldozers.

While talking to news agency ANI, Adityanath took a dig at the criminals and asserted that modern machines and bulldozers are required for carrying out the development. "If a huge state like Uttar Pradesh should be developed rapidly, do we need shovels and spades in today's era? Earlier, if any work was approved, then the mafia used to come and grab illegal property. Previous governments did not dare take action against the mafia," he added.

Knowingly targeting criminals from minority groups?

He debunked the allegation that his government has knowingly targeted criminals from the minority communities of the state. With confidence, he challenged if any person from the minority community can claim that he/she is facing injustice in Uttar Pradesh. He added that the rules and laws of the constitution are equal to everyone irrespective of their caste and religion. Further, he added that no riots or curfews have disrupted Uttar Pradesh in the past six years since BJP took over power in the state.

Adityanath stresses the 'Nation first' idea: When asked about linking religion with Vande Mataram, Adityanath asserted that the country will function as per the provisions laid down by the Constitution and not by someone's religion or opinion.

"Your religion and your opinion will be in your own way, in your own houses, in your places of worship and not creating ruckus publicly on roads. If someone has to live in this country, then they have to hold the nation above anything else, not their religion or opinion. Nation first," he said.