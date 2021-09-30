CM Yogi Orders Dismissal Of UP Policemen Involved In Crime: 'No Place For Such People'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel from service on Thursday who are involved in grave crimes. As per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM decided to dismiss the officers following the incident that occurred in Kanpur. CM Adityanath no longer wanted the services of officers directly or indirectly involved in serious crimes. The CMO said in a statement that tainted police personnel would not be deputed to important positions in the field. The recent order came after a surge in complaints that high-ranking officials of the UP police were involved in illegal activities.

CM Yogi Adityanath said in a statement, “There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules."

The Kanpur incident

Earlier this week on September 28, the police raided a hotel room in Gorakhpur, which ended in the death of a Kanpur-based businessman during the raid. Following the incident, six police officers were suspended. Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said in a statement, "Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North." It was later revealed in the post mortem report that the businessman, Manish Gupta, had sustained several injuries on the face, head and other parts of the body.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to meet Manish Gupta’s family to offer his support and assurances. Later on Wednesday, a video surfaced where the DM and SSP of Gorakhpur were trying to convince the family members to drop the matter. The DM can be heard talking to a man and saying, “I assure you, there will be a transparent inquiry. But once an incident happens, you will have to go to court for years.” The second officer said, “The police officers had no previous enmity. They had gone in their uniforms and we have suspended them. They will not be back till they get a complete clean chit.” A woman from the family responded saying, “I want either their jobs to be taken away completely or life for life.”

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI