CM Yogi Announces Free Post-COVID-19 Medical Care; Ration To Needy Under PM-scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Gautam Buddh Nagar to review operations at COVID-19 health facilities and vaccination drives being undertaken in the city.

Addressing the media on Sunday afternoon, Adityanath said that the government is strengthening COVID-19 measures and is preparing to tackle the third wave of the pandemic whenever it hits. The CM’s visit is a part of a state-wide review of the Coronavirus situation in various districts.

“Experts anticipated that the second wave will hit its peak in Uttar Pradesh from April 24 to May 24. The UP government has been trying its best to fight COVID-19. Cases have been declining in the state as a result of aggressive campaigning for testing and treatment. In Gautam Buddh Nagar itself, cases have reduced to less than 400,” the CM said.

Adityanath added that 8,000 rapid response teams are working across the state to trace infections and provide medicine kits to the patients. At least 2.5 lakh tests are being conducted every day, and around 80,000 beds are available in the state.

“We are giving free vaccines to people above 45 years of age. Nearly 1.5 crore people have been vaccinated to date in Uttar Pradesh. Total 1,500 centres are deployed in the state for vaccination purposes, Vaccination process will begin in 23 districts from tomorrow onwards,” said Adityanath.'

Free Treatment for post-COVID-19 patients: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM during his review visit in Meerut said, ''Post-corona patients will be treated absolutely free in all government hospitals. After the report comes negative, arrangements should be made for people who are suffering from other diseases to be admitted to government hospitals.''

On the medical oxygen crisis in the state, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, ''In the first wave, there were not many requirements for beds and oxygen, but in the second-wave the demand rose.We are trying our best that we don't have to purchase oxygen from other states. We are doing aggressive campaign to build oxygen plants here."



On the risisng Black Fungus cases, the UP CM said, ''A group has been formed to strategise our next step related to second wave and Black Fungus. We have also released a advisory related to it.'' The lockdown-like curfew in the state will be extended for another week, Adityanath said.

Free ration to the needy for 3 months: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM also asserted that free ration will be provided to the needby from the PM scheme for the next three months.



Yogi Adityanath's state-wide review of COVID preparedness

The CM also visited the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra where media persons are being vaccinated against Coronavirus. The focus of his visit is to ensure COVID-19 management in rural areas including villages like Jewar and Bisrakh. Adityanath will also interact with health officials and members of the administration to review testing facilities there.

Since May 3, UP government officials have been directed to form teams consisting of Anganwadi and Asha workers, Lekhpals and civil defence volunteers, and deploy them in rural areas, the CM said. The state government has also floated a tender for vaccines in which six companies have participated, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that around 10,000 cases were reported in UP on Saturday and that the positivity rate has come down to 5.6 per cent. Gautam Buddh Nagar Saturday reported 480 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 6,850.