CM Yogi Says, 'Saryu Nahar National Project Will Help All-round Progress Of UP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹9,802 crores Saryu Nahar National Project in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, welcomed PM Modi and thanked him for launching the 'Saryu Nahar National Project' for farmers' welfare. During his speech at the event, the Chief Minister said that the project will benefit about 30 lakh farmers of the state. He added that PM Modi has fulfilled the resolution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate to the nation the 'Saryu Nahar National Project' built from about ₹10,000 crores today. About 30 lakh farmers will be benefited from this project, which is more than 6,600 km long, being operated after more than 4 decades." He said that the farmers are happy about the announcement of 'Saryu Nahar Yojana'. Lashing out at the opposition, without taking any specific name, Yogi said that the previous governments have failed to execute development projects in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned to give employment and other facilities to the people of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Yogi Adityanath speaks at Saryu Nahar National Project inauguration event

Speaking at the event, Yogi noted, "Saryu Nahar National Project has been prepared by connecting five rivers Ghaghra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini. With the commencement of this project, water will be easily available for irrigation to lakhs of farmers of 09 districts of the state."

Yogi added, "Irrigation of about 15 lakh hectares of land in 6,227 villages will be easily possible with the Saryu canal project being dedicated to the nation in Balrampur district today. It is the induction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Farmers' Welfare resolution."

"Saryu Nahar National Project is the biggest project among the 99 projects of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. It will be helpful in the all-round progress of Uttar Pradesh. An additional 24 lakh tonnes of food grains will be generated through this project," Yogi informed. "Saryu Nahar National Project has been prepared connecting Ghaghra to Saryu, Saryu to Rapti, Rapti to Banganga and Banganga to Rohini river. This project is fulfilling the dream of revered Atal Ji's 'River Connecting Campaign,'" he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said, "'There will be advanced agriculture, there will be a happy farmer'. The 'Saryu Nahar National Project', is dedicated to the nation today with the blessings of the respected Prime Minister, will play a big role in doubling the income of the donors."

Image: ANI