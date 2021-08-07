CM Yogi To Launch 'Mission Shakti' Phase-3 On Aug 21: 'No Compromise With Women Safety'

On August 21, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the third phase of "Mission Shakti" to reinforce the safety system for women and girls. The event will take place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. At the district level, Mission Shakti Cells are scheduled to be established in 59,000 Gram Panchayat buildings. A total of 200 women will be connected to the programme.

CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Mission Shakti' Phase-3

CM Yogi has given instructions to mark all important telephone numbers along with women helpline numbers on the buildings of Gram Panchayat Secretariat, Panchayat buildings, police posts, police stations etc. CM Adityanath said that Women and girls should be informed about various government schemes aimed at them. "Girls should be provided good education so that they can become self-reliant. Protection should also be given to destitute women and children present at railway and bus stations," he noted.

UP CM office tweeted, "Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri to the Chief Minister @AwasthiAwanishK Ji apprised that the main program of 'Mission Shakti' Phase-3 will be held on August 21, 2021. @homeupgov And @UPMahilaKalyan will be jointly organized in Lucknow." (roughly translated)

It added, "Mission Shakti Cells are proposed to be started in 59,000 gram panchayat buildings at the district level. 200 women will be connected to the programme. up to more than 01 crore women @UPGovt message will be delivered." (roughly translated)

No Compromise With Women Safety: Yogi

'नारी शक्ति के सम्मान व सुरक्षा से कोई समझौता नहीं हो सकता'



CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने महिला हेल्पलाइन नम्बर के साथ ही सभी महत्वपूर्ण टेलीफोन नम्बरों का अंकन ग्राम पंचायत सचिवालय, पंचायत भवनों, पुलिस चौकियों, थानों इत्यादि के भवनों पर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 7, 2021

Separate parks and gyms for women and girls should be set up, according to the Chief Minister, so that they can exercise conveniently. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he decided that women be given free rides in Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation buses. Women workers, voluntary organisations, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and leading women working in the field of rural upliftment who have done exceptional work in Mission Shakti Phase 2 will also be rewarded, according to the Chief Minister.

महिलाओं एवं बालिकाओं को उनके लिए संचालित विभिन्न सरकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जाए। महिलाओं को संस्थागत प्रसव के अन्तर्गत अनुमन्य सहायता राशि समय से उपलब्ध कराई जाए साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी और आशा वर्कर को और अधिक प्रभावी बनाया जाए: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 7, 2021

Aside from that, it is suggested to honour women doctors, nurses, and other departmental staff who have excelled in the field of health during their careers. The Chief Minister was informed by Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal that the Mission Shakti Portal has been launched for uploading information from various ministries related to Mission Shakti. He requested that all relevant departments upload their information to this portal.

Picture Credit: Twitter@CMOfficeUP/PTI