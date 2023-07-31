'CM Yogi Trying To Pressurise Muslims:' Owaisi On Yogi's Remarks On Gyanvapi mosque

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that calling Gyanvapi a Mosque was a “historical mistake,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Adityanath's remark as 'judicial overreach.'

Coming down heavily on Yogi’s remarks, Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP and the Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen while speaking to Republic Media Network said, “CM gave a controversial remark. He is the Chief Minister and must follow the law. This is a judicial overreach. He is trying to pressurise Muslims. He must read Swami Vivekanand. He is playing bulldozing politics.”

In an interview with news agency ANI, the UP CM spoke for the first time on the controversy revolving around Gyanvapi Mosque stating, “Muslim side should accept that calling it a mosque was a historical mistake.”

In remarks that have drawn criticism, Yogi Adityanath also said that "If we call it a mosque, it would be a controversy. I feel God has given us a vision, so we must see it. What is Trishul doing inside a masjid? We did not keep it. There's Jyotirling, idols of deities inside the mosque. The walls of the complex are screaming the truth. I feel the Muslim side must give a proposal that there has been a historical mistake and that mistake should be corrected.”

Muslim clerics responds to Yogi's statement

Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami (Muslim cleric) said, “The matter of Gyanvapi is in the court. Whatever the matter, it should be within the purview of the law and the Constitution. The statements being given on Gyanvapi are not appropriate.”

Imam Sajid Rashidi, another Muslim cleric hitting out at the UP CM, said “This is the outcome when a Monk/Yogi/Sadhu becomes a CM. What is the mistake Yogi is talking about? The Mosque was made in the time of Akbar. Not just Muslims but all the parties are helpless as PM Modi is not even responding to that parade which had happened in Manipur.”

“What to expect from such a PM. It's better that Muslims should stop expecting shouting on such issues as no result will come out of this. What kind of historical mistake have we committed? I feel this Mosque will be demolished before 2024,” Rashidi added.

Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF, MP speaking on the same with Republic Media Network said, “See today, Yogi ji is the leader. Whatever he says will happen. Who are we? Our say does not matter. Yogi ji is the leader of the whole nation, even bigger than PM Modi.”

Hindu organisations support Yogi's statement

All India Hindu Mahasabha National President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj responded to Yogi Aditynath's remarks on the Gyanvapi Mosque by saying, "I support Yogi Adityanath ji and this is a very good opportunity to give a message of brotherhood by the Muslim parties, while leaving their claim from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They ought to return it to the Hindus in the region and the nation as well as convey goodwill."

A Vishva Hindu Parishad member said, "The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is correct. It is clear that Gyanvapi was a temple. The facts have clarified."

Dispute surrounding Gyanvapi mosque

The Varanasi District and Sessions Court in September 2022 had rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, challenging the maintainability of the civil suits filed by five Hindu women in August 2021 demanding the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the complex.

According to the lawsuit, a Hindu temple at the site, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple, was demolished during Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's reign and a mosque was built in its place.

In response to the Hindu side's appeal, a video inspection showed that a Shivling had been discovered inside a wazukhana, or reservoir on the mosque complex. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), following a court order from Varanasi, started a scientific assessment of the mosque complex on July 24 amid the controversy surrounding the concerns.

However, the 'wazukhana' within the mosque compound, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'Shivling' exists, will not be subject to the survey.