CM Yogi Urges People To Get Jabbed As UP Govt Launches Vaccine Drive For 15-18 Age Group

The state government has started administering free COVID-19 vaccines to students between the ages of 15-18 and more vaccines will be administered in the coming days, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. While briefing the media on the COVID situation in the state, he said the health infrastructure has improved to a great extent since the second wave.

While around 150 crore people have received COVID-19 vaccines across the country, more than 21 crore and 38 lakhs vaccines have been administered in Uttar Pradesh out of which more than 13,37,29,000 people have received their first dose and 7,91,46,000 people have received both their vaccine doses, he said.

Yogi Adityanath who arrived at the Integrated Covid Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Lucknow for reviewing the preparations also said that the state government is aiming to completely vaccinate the entire eligible population of children between 15 to 18 years old by January 15, 2022. Also, urging people to get vaccinated, he said that the COVID-19 vaccines are the only way to fight against coronavirus. He also appealed to the people to co-operate and support the ongoing vaccination drive to make it a success.

Vaccinations for corona warriors and senior citizens has commenced in UP: CM Yogi

After launching vaccination drives for children, Uttar Pradesh has now started administering booster shots for all frontline and healthcare workers followed by senior citizens across the state. Speaking on this, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister appealed to all the people to get their precautionary doses as well and further avail benefits of the Covid vaccines in the ongoing pandemic situation which has now escalated due to a surge in Omicron cases.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also briefed the media over the number of Covid cases in the state and further the situation that prevails. He also urged people to follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols which include wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at any cost.

