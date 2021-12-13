Cmde IJ Sharma Vir Charka Recipient, Receives Warm Welcome On IndiGo Flight; Watch

Vir Chakra recipient Commodore IJ Sharma, who commanded one of the missile boats that attacked Karachi harbour in the 1971 war, was recognised by a passenger & felicitated by Capt. Crew & passengers onboard IndiGo flight.

Film director and author Harinder S Sikka shared a video on Twitter showing Capt. Crew & passengers of IndiGo6E flight facilitating Commodore IJ Sharma with applauds and cheers. Cdr IJ Sharma can be seen waving a hand towards the passenger. While sharing the video, Harinder S Sikka wrote on Twitter, "Commodore IJ Sharma, Vir Chakra, commanded one of the missile boats that attacked Karachi harbour in Dec 1971. He was recognised by a passenger & felicitated by Capt. Crew & passengers onboard @IndiGo6E flight. Feel proud to see…'mera Bharat badal raha hai.'(my India is changing)"

Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron receives President's standard for 1971 Heroics

Last week, the Indian Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron, which bombed Karachi Port and sank Pakistan Navy warships during the 1971 war, was awarded the President's Standard, a rare honour for exceptional service. President Ram Nath Kovind praised the squadron for its "excellent display and impeccable turnout."

During the ceremony, President Kovind said, "It gives me great pleasure to be with you on this occasion to award the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of the Indian Navy. I would like to congratulate all officers and sailors associated with the squadron for achieving this feat." He went on to say that the timing of this award is perfect because our country is commemorating "swarnim vijay varsh." This standard's presentation is a testament to the outstanding service provided by officers and sailors.

India celebrates Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict. One of the three victory flames has also landed in Lucknow as part of it. From December 8 to December 12, the Indian Army's Surya Command hosted a series of festivities to mark the occasion. Swarnim Vijay Varsh was officially begun in December 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lit the four victory flames that began the journey at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. These were thereafter dispatched to the country's four cardinal directions.

