As the Centre announced a reduction in fuel prices across the country, a total of 22 states and two union territories have also abided by the decision and further announced reductions on VAT on petrol and diesel prices further giving relief to consumers. However, there are 14 other states and six UTs which have not yet reduced VAT in fuel rates. These states include Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

As a result of this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started attacking the Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, and other parties for not announcing tax cuts in fuel prices as they were the ones who were previously demanding a reduction in prices. While addressing the media on Friday, BJP's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Opposition for not announcing any cuts in fuel prices. Meanwhile, other BJP states have already announced cuts between Rs 5 and Rs 10 in petrol and diesel prices respectively.

Opposition parties demanding a fuel price reduction

Congress has always remained critical of the PM Modi-led Union government concerning its demand for reduction in fuel prices. In its continuous opposition against the Centre in several instances, the Opposition parties slammed the Central Government on the issue of fuel price calling it an "economic mess" and further demanding to be a reduction in it.

Earlier in the month of October, calling it a "tax extortion", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ache Din" slogan and tweeted an article on the hike in fuel prices. Apart from that, the Congress leader in another tweet in Hindi said to be beware of "pickpockets."

Apart from him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in past instances slammed the Central Government for not bringing fuel prices under control. Referring to the continuous spike, he reportedly said, "We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol diesel century." Other than him, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also targeted the Union Government and remarked that the common man is suffering as a result of "wrong economic policies" by the Centre. In a series of tweets, he raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and further claimed that the Modi government has been increasing the prices of petrol and diesel every day.

BJP slams opposition for not reducing taxes on fuel price

BJP spokesperson Bhatia in a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "pickpocket" remark said that it seems that there is no other pickpocketer than Congress. Further raising questions on it, he said if the Centre and BJP-ruled states can give relief to people then why not the Congress-ruled states.

Earlier on Diwali eve, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

Image: PTI