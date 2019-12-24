'CMs Opposing NRC Must Stop NPR In Their States': Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister of those States "opposing the NRC" to also oppose NPR in their States.

In a video statement, Sitaram Yechury said: "At least 12 Chief Ministers have announced that the NRC will not be implemented in their States. The Chief Ministers of Kerala and West Bengal have decided not to proceed on the NPR as well.

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) appeals to all the Chief Ministers, who have opposed the NRC, to ensure that the NPR exercise is abandoned in their states."

Union Cabinet decides to update NPR with a financial sanction of Rs 8,500 crores

He said that the Union Cabinet on Tuesday decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) with a financial sanction of Rs. 8,500 crores. "The NPR exercise will require people to declare date and place of birth of parents along with furnishing data on 21 additional points. Most of the data being collected now was not collected in the last NPR exercise in 2010."

"By the amendment of the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the rules notified on December 10, 2003, by the Vajpayee government, the National Population Register is the basis on which the National Register of Citizens is prepared. It is clear that NPR is the first stage of the exercise to implement the NRC."

"This linkage was made clear as early as July 23, 2014, soon after the Modi government assumed office, in an answer to a question (Starred question No. 229, Rajya Sabha) by the Minister of State for Home Affairs. The written answer states: “The Government has now decided to create the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) based on the information collected under the scheme of NPR by verifying the citizenship status of all individuals in the country. Notwithstanding the untruths of PM Modi, it is abundantly clear that the NPR will lay the foundation for the NRC."

