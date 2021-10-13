CNG, PNG Prices Hiked In Delhi NCR, Other Cities With Effect From Oct 13; Check New Rates

Quick links:
Prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) have been raised in numerous places as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13. CNG price would be Rs 49.76 per kg, while PNG would cost Rs 35.11 per SCM, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which sells CNG to cars and piped natural gas to homes. The IGL also announced pricing hikes in other cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and others, in a series of tweets.
"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76/- per Kg," IGL tweeted. "With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.35.11/- per SCM," it said in another tweet.
On October 2, IGL raised domestic PNG prices by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per SCM, bringing the consumer rate of PNG delivered to Delhi houses to Rs 33.01 per SCM. The price of gas, whether CNG or PNG has seen a number of hikes this year. This has been accompanied by criticism from Opposition parties as well as farmers. The state governments in Assam and Delhi have also been working towards shifting transport from diesel and petrol to CNG.
With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs. 35.11/- per SCM.— Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021
With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be Rs. 34.86/- per SCM.— Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021
With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs. 33.31/- per SCM.— Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021