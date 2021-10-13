CNG, PNG Prices Hiked In Delhi NCR, Other Cities With Effect From Oct 13; Check New Rates

Prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) have been raised in numerous places as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13. CNG price would be Rs 49.76 per kg, while PNG would cost Rs 35.11 per SCM, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which sells CNG to cars and piped natural gas to homes. The IGL also announced pricing hikes in other cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and others, in a series of tweets.

"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76/- per Kg," IGL tweeted. "With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.35.11/- per SCM," it said in another tweet.

CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR and other cities

On October 2, IGL raised domestic PNG prices by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per SCM, bringing the consumer rate of PNG delivered to Delhi houses to Rs 33.01 per SCM. The price of gas, whether CNG or PNG has seen a number of hikes this year. This has been accompanied by criticism from Opposition parties as well as farmers. The state governments in Assam and Delhi have also been working towards shifting transport from diesel and petrol to CNG.

Check latest CNG rates city-wise:

The price of CNG in Delhi's NCT would be Rs 49.76 per kilogramme.

CNG costs Rs 56.02 per kilogramme in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

The cost of CNG in Gurugram is Rs 58.20 per kilogramme.

The cost of CNG in Rewari is Rs 58.90 per kilogramme.

CNG would cost Rs 57.10 per kilogramme in Karnal and Kaithal.

CNG costs Rs 63.28 per kilogramme in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli.

CNG would cost Rs 66.54 per kilogramme in Kanpur, Fatehpur, and Hamirpur.

CNG costs Rs 65.02 per kilogramme in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand.

Check latest PNG rates city-wise:

The IGL declared that PNG will now cost Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

The price of PNG per SCM in Gurugram would be Rs 33.31.

The price of PNG in Rewari and Karnal is Rs 33.92 SCM.

The price of PNG per SCM in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli would be Rs 38.37.

