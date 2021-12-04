CNG Prices Increased In Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan; Check CNG Prices Today

Prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) have been raised in Delhi, as well as in a few other cities in Haryana and Rajasthan. Indraprastha Gas Limited had announced the latest price revision on Twitter along with the information that the new tariffs will come into operation from 6 a.m. on December 4, Saturday. On the microblogging website, the company wrote, “With effect from 6 am on 4th December 2021, @IGLSocial revises its CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan."

The gas firm stated in a series of tweets that the updated CNG rate in Delhi's national capital territory (NCT) is currently ₹53.04 per kilogram. Apart from Delhi, the updated CNG cost in Gurugram is Rs.60.40 per kilogram. CNG currently costs 61.10 per kilogram in Rewari, Haryana.

w.e.f., 6 am on 4th December 2021, the revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.53.04/- per Kg. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 3, 2021

According to Indraprastha Gas Limited, the updated CNG price in Haryana’s Karnal and Kaithal is Rs.59.30 per kilogram. Furthermore, the natural gas provider revealed the latest increase in CNG pricing in Rajasthan will be Rs.67.31 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand.

w.e.f., 6 am on 4th December 2021, the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand would be Rs.67.31/- per kg. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 3, 2021

Indraprastha Gas Limited has raised CNG prices for the fourth time since October 1

Indraprastha Gas is largely focused on the Delhi market. GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum, as well as the Delhi government, started it with a joint venture. As per media reports, it is important to note that Indraprastha Gas Limited has raised CNG pricing for the fourth time since October 1. Previously, on October 1, 13, and November 14, prices were raised. Meanwhile, on October 13, the CNG price was Rs 49.76 per kg in the national capital. Whereas, the CNG priced Rs. 58.20 per kilogram in Gurugram, while Rs 58.90 per kilogram in Rewari and in Karnal and Kaithal, CNG cost was Rs 57.10 a kilogram.

Meanwhile, shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited closed 1.51% up at ₹ 505.60 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, December 3.

Apart from the increase in CNG prices, for over a month now, petrol and diesel prices have stayed unchanged after the Centre declared a significant reduction in VAT on fuel rates in India. As per the media reports, the federal government's move has pulled rates down from all-time highs, offering significant relief to the citizens. On Friday, December 3, the petrol rate was Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

(Image: PTI)