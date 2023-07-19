CNG Station Employee, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Rs 9 Lakh From Station

A CNG station attendant and three others were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 9 lakh belonging to the station, police said.

Last Monday, three bike-borne men robbed over Rs 9 lakh from two CNG station employees who were carrying the cash amount to deposit them at the company's main office.

One of these two employees -- Sahil Patel (19) -- allegedly hatched the plan to rob the CNG station's cash amount along with three other accomplices, they said.

All four accused were arrested from Prempuri colony in Jharsa area on Monday night and are currently being interrogated, they said.

Police have recovered Rs 9,05,670 – Rs 30,000 less than the looted amount – a stolen bike that was used in the crime, a country-made pistol and two cartridges from their possession.

According to police, the accused were identified as Sahil Patel alias Janardan, his friends Sumit alias Robin (23), Vivek alias Candy (21) and Sameer alias Khan (20).

“Accused Sahil Patel alias Janardan works as an attendant at the CNG station. He was aware of the CNG station's cash being deposited in the company's office. He along with his accomplices planned to rob the cash and he bought a stolen motorcycle from another accomplice for Rs 3,000,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.

“When he (Sahil) was going to the company's office (with the cash), he informed them (his accomplices) about this. They carried out the robbery as per the plan,” he said.

The motorcycle used in the robbery was stolen from Delhi and an FIR regarding it has already been registered at Shankarpura Police Station, police said.

“Accused Sumit alias Robin works in a private company in Ghaziabad, Sameer alias Khan works as a cake maker in Ghaziabad and accused Vivek alias Candy does not do any work,” Dahiya said. All three are residents of Khora in Ghaziabad. Sahil also lived there in the past, and all of them knew each other, he said.