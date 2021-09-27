CNS Karambir Singh Meets Omani Counterpart To Improve Maritime Security Ties; Signs MoU

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Karambir Singh and Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 27. The MoU signed at the Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat, revolved around the exchange of 'White Shipping Information'. CNS Karambir Singh is currently in Muscat to help amplify maritime cooperation between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy.

RAdm Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman & Adm Karambir Singh, #CNS signed MoU for White Shipping Information Exchange #WSIE at Maritime Security Center (MSC), #Muscat during the ongoing visit of the CNS to Oman (1/2)@MG_MOD_OMAN @Indemb_Muscat pic.twitter.com/vyxMoVjQNL — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 27, 2021

Apart from the signing of the MoU, Admiral Singh will also be meeting Chief of Staff Omani Armed Forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi and Commander of Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri.

What is the MoU all about?

Admiral Singh is on a three-day visit to Oman where he inked an agreement for the exchange of white shipping information and to boost maritime security cooperation in reflection of growing cooperation between the two sides. The agreement was signed by CNS Admiral Karambir Singh and his Omani counterpart Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi.

The signing of the MoU between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy would facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic through IFC-IOR (India) and MSC (Oman), and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

MuO to enhance maritime safety: Indian Navy spokesperson

While speaking on the signing of the MoU between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman, Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, "The MoU would facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic," He further iterated that information would be exchanged between the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre and the MSC (Maritime Security Centre), Oman, and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

CNS Admiral Singh visits Oman to strengthen ties

The Indian Navy has cooperated with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts. This includes operational interactions and training. Since 1993, both navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise 'Naseem Al Bahr'. This exercise was last carried out in 2020 in Goa and the subsequent edition is scheduled for 2022. This official visit of the Chief of Naval Staff to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman.

Image Credits - PIB Guwahati