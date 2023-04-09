Co-existence Of Economy And Ecology: PM Modi On 50 Years Of Project Tiger | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Karnataka's Mysuru released the latest data on the population of Tigers in India on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger". He lauded the conservation project and said that its success is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world.
At the request of the Prime Minister, all the dignitaries present at the event, gave a standing ovation to Tiger, respecting the feline. Notably, according to the latest data on the tiger census, the population of the big cats was 3,167 in 2022.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi commemorating 50 yrs of Project Tiger
- "The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world. India has not only conserved tigers but has also given them an ecosystem to flourish."
- "When their population is stable or decreasing in many tiger reserve countries, then why is it increasing rapidly in India? The answer is the tradition of India, the culture of India and the bio-diversity in Indian society, our natural urge for the environment."
- "Due to Big Cats, the number of tourists to Tiger Reserves has increased and this has strengthened the local economy. The presence of Big Cats has made a positive impact on the lives and ecology of the local people everywhere."
- "India has completed 75 years of independence; and at the same time, 75% of the world's tiger population is in India."
- "We are all witnessing a very important milestone, 50 years of Project Tiger. India has not only saved the tiger but has also given it an excellent ecosystem to flourish."
- "The cheetah became extinct in India decades ago. We have brought this magnificent Big Cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful trans-continental translocation of a Big Cat. A few days ago, 4 beautiful cubs have been born in Kuno National Park."
- "We are the only country in the world to have Asiatic lions. The lion population has increased from 525 in 2015 to 675 in 2020. Our leopard population went up by over 60% in just four years.
- "India is a country where protecting nature is part of the culture. This is why it has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation with only 2.4% of the world's land area, India contributes about 8% of the known global biodiversity."
- "A better future for humanity is possible only when our environment remains safe and our bio-diversity continues to expand. This responsibility belongs to all of us, it belongs to the whole world. We are continuously encouraging this spirit during our G-20 presidency."