Co-existence Of Economy And Ecology: PM Modi On 50 Years Of Project Tiger | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Karnataka's Mysuru released the latest data on the population of Tigers in India on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger". He lauded the conservation project and said that its success is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world.

At the request of the Prime Minister, all the dignitaries present at the event, gave a standing ovation to Tiger, respecting the feline. Notably, according to the latest data on the tiger census, the population of the big cats was 3,167 in 2022.

#LIVE | Project Tiger leads the way in protection and conservation of the Big Cats: PM Modi in Mysuru.#PMModi #Tigers



Tune in - https://t.co/XguhkpQYun pic.twitter.com/yeMm4G3ysj — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2023

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi commemorating 50 yrs of Project Tiger