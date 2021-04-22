Co-WIN Chief Answers FAQs On Vaccine For 18+ Year-olds; Expects 60-70 Lakh Bookings Daily

Update: Subsequent to the interview, the Health Minister has updated that registrations for people over 18 years of age will begin on April 28

Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive for everyone above 18 years of age, the Co-Win app chief RS Sharma exclusively spoke to Republic TV. During his interaction with Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, RS Sharma spoke about the user traffic on the Co-Win platform. According to Sharma, last week the platform saw over three million registrations per day. Additionally, RS Sharma also revealed that over 10 crore people registered on the platform.

'60 to 70 lakh registrations expected'

Moreover, the platform is expected to receive increased traffic as new users will register for vaccination ahead of May 1. The Co-WIN team which has prepared for a surge in users have stated that over 60 to 70 lakh people will register per day by May 1 when the third phase of vaccination kicks off. The registration process is set to begin in 48 hours according to RS Sharma. "We expect the numbers to increase as more people register. The number of jabs people receive will also increase" said RS Sharma. Sharma further stated that the platform team is also upgrading it so that users have a hassle-free experience.

Moreover, RS Sharma expressed confidence that the Co-Win app has not faced any glitches so far considering the number of people who have registered to get vaccinated. Sharma stated that there have been no glitches of any sort since the last two months. "There have been no glitches since last two months on our platform," said RS Sharma.

Registration to open soon: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Ahead of the third phase of vaccinations in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday has urged people above 18 to get inoculated. Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vardhan stated that everyone above the age of 18 years will get vaccinated from May 1. In addition, he has also stated that registration for vaccination will begin soon on the government's Co-WIN website. "From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. #CovidVaccination Registration will start soon for visit my:http://Cowin.gov.in" said Harsh Vardhan.

Vaccination for 18+

In a crucial development, the Centre had given a green light for vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, private providers have been asked to declare their vaccination prices and eligibility will be opened up for all adults, above 18 years of age.

Image Credits: PTI