Co-WIN To Now Allow Registration Of 6 Members Using Single Mobile Number

The Co-WIN platform will now allow the registration of six members for inoculation using a single mobile number as per the latest update. The number has been raised from the previous limit which was a maximum of four members for each mobile number. According to the latest release by the Centre, these changes have been brought in continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries.

In addition to this, the platform will now also offer the feature to change the current vaccination status. This feature will allow the beneficiaries to switch their vaccination status from 'fully vaccinated' to 'partially vaccinated' or 'unvaccinated' and also from 'partially vaccinated' to 'unvaccinated'. The release informed that this feature will be available under the 'raise an issue' section at the bottom and it would take 3-7 days for the changes to be implemented after submitting the online request. Earlier in an interview with Republic Media network, Co-WIN application chief RS Sharma had said that the platform will be making necessary changes to facilitate the new decisions taken by the Centre. "Co-WIN is a fully configurable platform. We will have comprehensive coverage for our children so that no one is left out", Sharma had said regarding the vaccination of teenagers.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those who are eligible to get themselves inoculated under the second phase can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app which can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms. They can do the same by filling out the required details for the process of registration. A list of documents that will be needed to get the COVID vaccine registration process, including identity proofs.

Here is the list of documents needed:

Aadhar card

Driving Licence

PAN card

Bank or Post office passbooks

MGNREGA Job Card

Smart card for Health insurance issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment

The official id cards of the MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Passport

Voter ID

Documents of Pension

ID cards of the central/state gov/public ltd employees

Image: PTI/Shutterstock