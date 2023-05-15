Last Updated:

Coach Of Chennai-Bengaluru Double-decker Train Derails Near Kolar, No Passengers Injured

A coach of the double-decker train from Chennai to Bengaluru derailed at Bisanattam on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, near Bangarpet in Kolar district on Monday, Railway authorities said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Image (PTI)


A coach of the double-decker train from Chennai to Bengaluru derailed at Bisanattam on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, near Bangarpet in Kolar district on Monday, Railway authorities said.

However, none of the passengers were injured. Train services were also not affected.

"At about 11:30 AM today, one pair of wheels of a coach (second from rear) of Train No 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express derailed at Bisanattam station, (about 20 km from Bangarapet). The train was coming from Chennai to Bengaluru,” South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

READ | Court orders Delhi Police Chief to engage with civic agencies on installing CCTVs in accident-prone areas

It added that immediately senior officers of Bengaluru Division rushed to the spot on an Accident Relief Train (ART) for restoration.

“The front portion, that is the unaffected portion of the train, left for Bangarapet with all passengers. Passengers of the derailed coach, that is C1, have been 'adjusted' in coach no C2, C3 and C4,” the statement further read.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: six killed, several injured in road accident on Tirumala ghat road

According to SWR, restoration work is on and help desks have been set up at Bengaluru City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet stations for the convenience of passengers and the public.

READ | The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma shares health update after accident: All of us are fine
READ | Kerala HC takes suo-moto cognizance on Tanur boat accident, terms it as 'haunting' incident
READ | President Murmu expresses grief over death of 15 people in MP bus accident

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT