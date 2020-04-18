COAI Welcomes TRAI's Decision To Revise International Call Termination Charges

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday welcomed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) decision to revise the International call termination charge. According to reports, COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews stated that in order to protect the interest of the Indian telecom operators, the regulator should prescribe a higher rate of International Long Distance (ILD) termination charge to ensure parity with other countries that terminate calls to India.

He further added that with the TRAI's revision, the ILD Operators are expected to adjust their charges accordingly and regain parity with international countries. According to the DG, it is a step in the right direction to ensure the country does not lose precious FOREX in paying higher international termination rates to other countries.

TRAI revises international termination charge

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday revised the international termination charge from the fixed 30 paise per minute to a range of 35 to 65 paise per minute. This decision came after the TRAI had issued a consultation on the international call termination charge in November last year.

Reportedly, the International termination charge (ITC) is the charge that is payable by an Indian International Long-Distance Operator (ILDO), who calls from outside the country to the access provider in the country.

