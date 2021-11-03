Coal India Initiates Pilot Project To Replace Diesel With LNG Kits In Dumpers

Coal India Limited has started the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers as a part of a pilot project started by the Coal Ministry with the aim of reducing carbon footprint and further changing the fuel requirement in the large trucks used for transportation of coal in mines. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India will reach its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070 while laying the country's climate action plan.

Issuing an official statement on Tuesday, the Coal Ministry stated, "In order to further reduce carbon footprint, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Ministry of Coal has recently initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas kits in its dumpers." The pilot project has been undertaken in association with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Bharat Earth Mover Limited (BEML) for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonne dumpers used across its Mahanadi Coalfields Limited subsidiary under an MoU with GAIL and BEML.

Furthermore, the dumpers with the help of the LNG kits will be able to run on a dual fuel system and further making its operation significantly cheaper and cleaner.

Retrofitting LNG kids in dumpers will reduce fuel cost: Coal Ministry

CIL which has more than 2,500 dumpers operating in all its coal mines consumes around 65% to 75% of the total diesel used by it. However, with the introduction of LNG kits, it will reduce diesel usage by 30% to 40% annually further reducing its fuel cost by 15%, and will thus pave the way to save at least Rs 500 crore annually if all the heavy earth moving machines are also retrofitted with the LNG kits.

Meanwhile, the cost economics of the project will be evaluated after completing the pilot project and the technical study regarding the performance of the dumpers. It is estimated to be completed by the end of 2020 and based on its outcome, a decision will be taken on the bulk use of LNG in its Heavy Earth Moving Machinery.

Countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Russia, and Ghana are already using LNG hybrid operations in their high-capacity mining dump trucks.



(Image: PTI)